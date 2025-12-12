IN PICTURES: Efforts continue to rescue Verulam temple collapse victims

It's believed several people remain trapped underneath the rubble.





Five more people were rescued from the collapsed structure.





They had managed to escape to a balcony on the far side as the structure was caving in.





Paramedics say they suffered minor to no injuries.





Earlier, eight people who had been rescued from the rubble were taken to the hospital.





A structural engineer is now assessing the site to see if its safe for teams to start the rescue operation for three more people believed to be still trapped.





IPSS Search and Rescue’s Dylan Meyrick says teams are waiting for the engineer’s guidance before moving deeper into the structure.





" We are now waiting for a report from the structural engineer to see how safe it is for us to go into the building and get to the guys that are trapped, but are alive, and use some heavy machinery if it's deemed that it's safe enough for them to come close to the scene. Alternatively, we will use two hand tools and try to get to the guys."