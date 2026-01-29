Efforts begin to clear wreckage from deadly Lotus Park crash

The 11 people, including a child, lost their lives after a minibus taxi collided with a truck on the old R102 in Loftus Park near Isipingo on Thursday morning.

By early afternoon, attempts began to remove the wreckage so that the road could be reopened.

Police and traffic officials cordoned off the area around the crash.

Officials attached the truck to a tow truck and began trying to nudge the truck out of the taxi, as the impact of the crash was so severe that the vehicles were somewhat attached to each other.

At the same time, KZN Department of Transport officials were still trying to piece together what happened.

It has been determined that the truck’s tyres were worn out and that the driver experienced a brake issue, which caused him to swerve and crash into the taxi.

Officials also said the taxi was overloaded, with 18 people travelling together at the time of the crash.

The taxi driver’s permit had also expired.

It remains unknown when the road will open.