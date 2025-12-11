EFF says will back MK’s Ntuli no-confidence motion

The motion, tabled by the MK Party, is expected to be debated on Monday.





The MKP alleges that there has been financial mismanagement and corruption under Ntuli's leadership of the Government of Provincial Unity.





The MK Party has 37 seats and needs at least 41 votes in the 80-seat legislature for the vote to succeed.





Malema spoke about the no-confidence motion on Thursday afternoon in Johannesburg.





" The support for the motion of no confidence in KwaZulu-Natal is not support for MK. It is a support against the neo-liberal forces that came together to form a government against the wishes of the people of KwaZulu-Natal.





"Whether we like it or not, the MKP got the majority vote in KZN, and whether there's capacity for MKP or not, it is none of our business."





