EFF accuses parliament of shielding Paul O’Sullivan amid subpoena dispute

Leader Julius Malema believes National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza's refusal to authorise subpoenas amounts to political protection.





The ad hoc committee, which is investigating alleged criminal infiltration and corruption in the justice system, had wanted him to appear in person for testimony.





In a written response on Monday, Didiza explained that subpoenas cannot be issued arbitrarily and must serve the objectives of the inquiry.





She added that insisting the private investigator appear in person could carry significant legal risks - if tested in court.





Last month, O'Sullivan asked to testify virtually from London, citing alleged death threats as reasons for not appearing in person.





ALSO READ: Ad hoc committee may call Ramaphosa to explain criminal justice interference





Malema said the committee was not briefed on a risk assessment or intelligence to justify the Speaker's decision.





"The sudden emergence of alleged threats at the precise moment - they are required to account before parliament raises legitimate questions about the credibility of these claims and the motivations behind them."





The EFF also claims O’Sullivan has close ties to senior political figures.





"We must all remember that O’Sullivan has a special relationship with the president of the Republic of South Africa. The same goes to Brown Mogotsi, who claimed to have a close relationship with the suspended Minister of Police [Senzo Mchunu],” Malema said.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)