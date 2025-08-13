EFF at loggerheads with member who accepted eMadlangeni deputy mayor position

Mbongiseni Khumalo was sworn in as deputy mayor of the eMadlangeni Municipality, in Utrecht last month.

The EFF claims the appointment was a private arrangement between Khumalo and the Inkatha Freedom Party.

The party's Themba Msibi said they only found out about the appointment through social media.

READ: Wanted cop killers gunned down in Inanda

He said Khumalo violated party rules.

"We are not party to what Mr Khumalo committed to. We have since written a letter to him, instructing him to resign, and that was almost two weeks ago," said Msibi.

"He has not since done so, and we repeatedly reminded him through the letters of course, to immediately resign again.

"Right now, as we speak, the matter is seated with the government task unit of the EFF in the head office."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)