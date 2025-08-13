EFF at loggerheads with member who accepted eMadlangeni deputy mayor position
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The
Economic Freedom Fighters in KwaZulu-Natal says it has escalated a matter
involving a councillor who accepted the role of deputy mayor without the
party's approval.
The Economic Freedom Fighters in KwaZulu-Natal says it has escalated a matter involving a councillor who accepted the role of deputy mayor without the party's approval.
Mbongiseni Khumalo was sworn in as deputy mayor of the eMadlangeni Municipality, in Utrecht last month.
The EFF claims the appointment was a private arrangement between Khumalo and the Inkatha Freedom Party.
The party's Themba Msibi said they only found out about the appointment through social media.
READ: Wanted cop killers gunned down in Inanda
He said Khumalo violated party rules.
"We are not party to what Mr Khumalo committed to. We have since written a letter to him, instructing him to resign, and that was almost two weeks ago," said Msibi.
"He has not since done so, and we repeatedly reminded him through the letters of course, to immediately resign again.
"Right now, as we speak, the matter is seated with the government task unit of the EFF in the head office."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago