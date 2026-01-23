EFF leader Julius Malema in court for sentencing

Malema was convicted last October for firing a rifle at the EFF’s fifth anniversary rally in Mdantsane in 2018.





Thousands of EFF supporters have descended on the city ahead of court proceedings.





EFF spokesperson Thembi Msane says the party “is not expecting anything from the judge”.





" The judge had nothing on President Julius Malama. As you can see, the accused, who was accused with accused number two, was found not guilty, and he was said to be the one who handed over the firearm.





“So, they are using this case, this old case, which has been dragging for the past eight years, in order to prosecute him and to make (US President Donald) Trump happy by putting him behind bars.”





EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has described this case as nonsense.





" It's been eight years coming to East London for absolute nonsense on a case that is led by a racist AfriForum that is put against our president. We know the model supports racism when they want to destroy the organisation. They go for the face and the head of the organisation."





However, AfriForum, which laid criminal charges against Malema in August 2018, believes the verdict confirms that accountability cannot be evaded indefinitely.





“The evidence overwhelmingly proved that Malema committed several serious offences under the Firearms Control Act,” said the lobby group’s Jacques Broodryk.





“The verdict confirmed that those who believe they are untouchable will eventually be held accountable, however long that might take. The sentence must now reflect the seriousness of the crime, regardless of the person’s political status.”





