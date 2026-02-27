EFF files contempt charge after O'Sullivan walkout

The party filed a case at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Friday after O'Sullivan walked out on the committee probing alleged criminal infiltration within the police.





O’Sullivan stated that he needed to catch a flight.





EFF deputy secretary-general Leigh-Ann Mathys criticised O'Sullivan’s conduct.





She referenced an earlier incident where he allegedly threatened a witness during proceedings, claiming no consequences followed.





"We are dealing with what looks like a captured Parliament that has no interest in the people. Instead, they are protecting someone whom we don't know how he got his citizenship, and if you go through those documents we received from Home Affairs, you will see that this man is a fraudster. He has captured our justices," said Mathys.





ALSO READ: Speaker requests urgent report on O’Sullivan’s ad hoc committee walkout





The committee is now waiting for guidance from Parliament’s legal advisers on how to proceed.





National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza earlier said her decision on possible action against O’Sullivan will be made after she has considered the report submitted by committee chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane.