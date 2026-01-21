Education expert warns of deepening gender gap in matric results

The 2025 matric results showed that girls accounted for 56 per cent of passes, compared to just 44 per cent for boys, highlighting gender disparities within the education sector.





Releasing the matric results for correctional services this week, Minister Pieter Groenewald warned that the gap demands urgent, targeted intervention.





DUT Professor Ndumiso Ngidi, an expert on gender and sexuality in education, says the problem is systemic.





" I think it reflects longstanding intersecting inequalities. So we know that in South Africa, black boys in particular, are overrepresented among learners who drop out, amongst learners who repeat grades, who become involved in the informal economy or enter the criminal justice system very early on in their lives.





"These patents are deeply rooted in apartheid-era spatial planning in migrant labour systems, and the historical devaluation of black boyhood and masculinity in particular."





The Basic Education Department is currently hosting a lekgotla in Gauteng to find ways to advance the sector’s priorities.





These include improving access to and quality of inclusive education as well as strengthening literacy and numeracy across all schooling phases.





Ngidi has suggested ways to close the gender gap.





" Targeted literacy support, psychosocial services, and stronger teacher-training on gender responsive pedagogies are critical at that very stage. So in the foundation and intermediate phase."





