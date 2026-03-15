Education Unions Demand Probe into Alleged SETA Corruption

Education unions are demanding urgent action over alleged corruption at a government body responsible for skills and training in the education sector.

SADTU and NAPTOSA say concerns have emerged around a controversial office lease in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.

The unions claim the Education, Training and Development Practices SETA had opposed the deal over concerns about building safety, compliance and a reported rental cost of around 600-thousand rand a month.

They also allege the acting CEO ignored board decisions, while a legal compliance officer was suspended after implementing measures aimed at protecting public funds.

Unions' demands

The unions are now demanding an independent investigation, the immediate suspension of the acting CEO, and a halt to any further payments linked to the building.

They say urgent intervention is needed to protect workers, safeguard public money and restore credibility to the country’s education and training system.

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Just last week, the unions were calling for KZN Education to review its handling of early retirement applications, warning that budget constraints are unfairly blocking long-serving staff.

Long-serving staff who have applied under the Incentivised Early Retirement and Voluntary Exit programmes have been rejected by the provincial department.

The programme allows public servants to retire early without penalties to their pensions and also offers additional financial incentives to the early retirees.

Cabinet approved them two years ago.

KZN Education says while it supports the programmes, it cannot cover the associated costs from its current budget.

It has added that approvals are not automatic and budget constraints need to be taken into consideration.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union's (SADTU) Nomarashiya Caluza says this amounts to unfair labour practices.

"Issues of skills and etc. are non-issues that are now being raised as an excuse by the Department of Education in KZN. There are a number of unemployed teachers. All other things were supposed to be internal engagements at the level of government. These are things that are not supposed to be taken to employees."

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SouthAfrica's (NAPTOSA) Thirona Moodley says the union will ask Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube to step in.

"This department ought to have made their position clear at the outset so that applicants do not waste their time or there are no expectations created, so that they may receive approval."