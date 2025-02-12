Education Dept to launch youth mental health app

“That project is a mental health promotion and prevention virtual app. It is going to be zero-rated," says Sibongile Monareng, the director of psychosocial support in the Department of Basic Education.





"Educators or learners and other officials will be able to access mental health and self-care information on the platform. Users will be able to screen themselves for anxiety and depression."





The Department says it's one of several projects in the pipeline.





According to its figures, between April and December last year, over 7 000 children were treated after trying to take their own lives.





The South African Depression and Anxiety Group has used Teen Suicide Prevention Week to again call for an investment in mental health services in all schools.





Monareng says they're making an effort to curb the growing crisis.





"We are also finalising a learner suicide prevention, support and crisis intervention toolkit for schools. So SADAG is correct that in most instances teachers do not know what to do when a suicide event takes place or even just the warning signs. So, the toolkit is going to capacitate the school community.





"We are also having our first national stakeholder engagement on designing mental health literacy training for our educators."





