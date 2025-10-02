Education 'cannot be a casualty’, warns KZN union

"What is most troubling is that there are no time frames or assurances given that this crisis will be resolved before schools open in January," said Thirona Moodley, the spokesperson for Naptosa in KZN.This after provincial treasury revealed that the Education Department doesn't have enough money to order textbooks for the 2026 school year.The department was placed under the Public Finance Management Act, after overspending during the previous financial year.The Basic Education Minister this week held urgent talks with officials in Durban over the provincial department's financial crisis.It was agreed that a task team be established, and for R900 million to be released in an effort to help meet obligations.





Moodley says a lack of funds for textbooks will jeopardise the academic year.



"We call on treasury and the department to act with urgency and transparency. Education cannot be a casualty of fiscal mismanagement."





Officials from Treasury and Education are due to meet on Thursday to work on a solution.

