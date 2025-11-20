Economists divided over possible rate cut

The Monetary Police Committee's expected to deliver its final interest rate decision for the year on Thursday afternoon.

Inflation rose to 3.6% in October, just above September’s 3.4%.

Arthur Kamp, Chief Economist at Sanlam Investments, says several indicators support a cut.

He says the rand has remained relatively stable and optimism has improved following the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

But Kamp says the Reserve Bank may choose caution over relief.

“The market is pricing in a high probability of a 25-basis point repo rate cut at the conclusion of this week’s Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee meeting, while an interest cut hears to be the most likely outcome this week. It is possible that the Reserve Bank waits until next year before cutting its repo rate again.”

Kamp says the new inflation target of 3% means the MPC will be more sensitive to rising prices.

“Inflation has been drifting higher, from 2.7% in March this year to 3.6% in October. Some further increases are expected in the near term. It is possible that the Reserve Bank may decide to wait, to ensure that inflation pick-up is temporarily and that inflation will precede towards 3% over the medium term.”

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago is expected to make the announcement just after 3 pm on Thursday.