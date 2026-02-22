Economist warns of economic strain as trump raises US tariffs
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
An economist says South Africa may come under increased economic strain after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on imports into the United States.
An economist says South Africa may come under increased economic strain after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on imports into the United States.
The move comes despite a Supreme Court ruling which found the law Trump has relied on to impose hikes across the globe does not give him authority to do so.
South Africa has already been hit with 30 percent tariff hikes.
Yesterday, Trump raised the global duty on imports into the United States to 15 percent, doubling down on his promise to maintain his aggressive tariff policy.
He initially signed an order for an additional 10 percent on Friday.
READ: Trump imposes 10% global tariff after stinging court rebuke
UKZN's Simiso Msomi says it'll make our exports more expensive and less competitive in the US market.
He says American buyers may turn to alternative suppliers, reducing demand for locally produced goods.
"This is going to hurt us even more because now you have this percent, which is going to be imposed on our exports when we we export to the United States."
"At the same time, you have the rent gaining strength against the American dollar, so which means the prices will increase and also by the amount with which the exchange rate is appreciating," he adds.
Msomi says this means South Africa's products are going to be even more expensive to Americans.
"This is going to exacerbate the decline in quantity demanded for domestically produced goods."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
The best moments of your week on East Coast Breakfast - 16 to 20 Feb
This week brought you romantic updates, serious showdowns & major ch...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 22 hours ago
-
Double your weekend: Dusi and fishing in one morning
The East Coast is showing off this weekend, and fishing expert Vinesh So...East Coast Breakfast 2 days, 7 hours ago