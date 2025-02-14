Economists: Too soon to determine pressure of new US tariff

US President Donald Trump this week imposed a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium imports, which are set to take effect next month.





He argues the move will close loopholes and boost American industries, but trade partners have warned it could hurt global economies.





With South Africa's rocky relationship with the Trump administration in the spotlight, economist Lisette IJssel de Schepper says there is a lot of uncertainty at the moment.





"Everyone is facing the same hurdles. The problem will come in when countries are negotiating specific deals. It does not seem at the moment that South Africa and the US are on friendly enough terms to negotiate some sort of exception to the tariff."





