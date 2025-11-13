Economist: South Africa’s 3% inflation target not ambitious enough

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says the new target replaces the previous 3-6 per cent target range.





During his mini-budget on Wednesday, Godongwana said the move is also aimed at anchoring inflation expectations and reducing borrowing costs.





However, Chief Economist at Efficient Group Dawie Roodt believes the minister did not go far enough.





" I think we have to think about lowering the inflation target even down to 2%. Our main trading partners, like the Europeans and Americans, they have inflation targets down to 2% and there's no reason why South Africa can't target 2% as well.





"What it definitely means is that the pressure is on institutions like, for example, Eskom to prevent them from increasing prices like what they used to do the last couple of years."





He explained that lower inflation won't necessarily ease the high cost of living.





"Inflation is not going to come down to negative numbers. Things are not going to get cheaper, but at least things are not going to become more expensive at the rate of five, six or 12%, if we are successful in anchoring inflation down to 3%.





"So in a way it is certainly going to support, especially low-income category people, where their salaries and wages do not necessarily go up at the same rate as the inflation rate. The lower inflation is, the longer they will be able to survive."





Meanwhile, the ANC said the medium-term budget presented a strong step toward social and economic transformation, while the DA believes it reflects its reforms, including spending cuts and audits.





However, the MK Party stated that pressing issues such as inequality, poverty, and land rights weren't discussed.





The EFF also criticised the plan, saying it failed to address unemployment.





