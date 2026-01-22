Economist cautions against celebrating low inflation amid weak growth

According to Stats SA, the average inflation rate for 2025 was 3.2 per cent - the lowest annual average in 21 years.





In 2024, the country recorded an average CPI of 4.4 per cent.





CPI edged up slightly to 3.6 per cent in December last year, from 3.5 per cent in November.





" The macroeconomic environment, in terms of finance at least, is actually quite conducive and quite positive when it comes to economic growth,” said Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at Efficient Group.





"Unfortunately, certain macroeconomic policies are just not good enough in order to support economic growth. What we have at the moment is a situation where inflation is relatively low, but the economy is just not growing, and the reason why the economy is not growing has to do with the wrong macroeconomic policies."





Roodt doesn't yet foresee an improvement in the country's economy.





" We have mostly an ANC-dominated government, and the ANC-dominated government believes in certain ideologies and from that certain policies. On top of all of that, we've got things like cadre deployment, incompetence and corruption.





"So I'm afraid, as long as we have the ANC as a dominant political party in South Africa, economic growth is likely to remain quite weak."





