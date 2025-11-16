Economic outlook should match job prospects – ANC

The party says the upgraded credit rating and improved energy availability show the economy is recovering.

But it warns that unemployment remains a major weakness and wants government to fast track negotiations on cheaper electricity tariffs for industry to support smelters and stimulate job creation.

The party’s National Executive Committee has been meeting in Germiston to discuss the state of the economy.

Two of South Africa’s credit ratings were upgraded this month by S&P Global Ratings, following the stronger fiscal position outlined in this week's mid-term Budget Policy Statement.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, ANC NEC member David Masondo said the country must use the current positive momentum to push harder on creating employment opportunities.

“This upgrade is a huge achievement. It is a very important outcome of the work that we have been doing even before the GNU. It demonstrates that we are on course in growing our economy, because it is only when the cost of money is cheaper that it becomes easy for us as the government to raise more money which we invest in building infrastructure, roads, in providing the services that we have, including the social wage, which is 60 percent of our budget.”