EC teacher guns down former colleague, injures two others

Police say a gunman illegally entered the school in Ntabankulu by cutting the perimeter fence.





Provincial police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana says the man, who was a former teacher out on bail for sexual assault charges, shot three educators before turning the gun on himself.





"The suspect proceeded directly to the school kitchen, where he opened fire on three educators. Following this, the suspect shot and killed himself.





"One educator was declared deceased at the scene. Two other educators sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. The suspect was also declared deceased at the scene.





ALSO READ: Social Development wants urgent probe into death of employee in PMB murder-suicide





"A full investigation into the circumstances of the attack is underway, including the suspect's breach of bail conditions. The scene has been cordoned off for processing by forensic experts."





Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Thandiswa Kupiso, condemned the incident.





"The SAPS wishes to extend condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased educator. Our thoughts are also with the injured victims, and we wish them a full recovery. We condemn this violent act in the strongest terms."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)