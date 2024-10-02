 EC mass shooting: Police chief calls for community assistance
EC mass shooting: Police chief calls for community assistance

Updated | By Noxolo Miya

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola has urged communities to help locate the suspects behind an Eastern Cape mass shooting.

 Last Friday, 18 people were killed at two homes on the same street in Lusikisiki.

A team was established to probe the mass shooting.

 So far, one person has been taken in for questioning.

 On Tuesday, Masemola and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu visited the victims' families where Masemola gave an update on investigations.

 "We have a direction,” Masemola said.

 “We know where we are going and will update the nation as we go along. The investigation is going well. We also ask community members who may know more to assist us."

