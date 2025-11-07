WATCH: East Coast Radio's Big Favour Telethon tops R1 million

This year's East Coast Radio's Big Favour Season of Sharing campaign is taking place at Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea in Durban North.





Money pledges and walk-in donations have pushed the total even higher, with just four hours left on the clock.





The phones are being manned by a dedicated team of staff, volunteers and special guests.





The station's Managing Director, Mzuvele Mthethwa, says the initiative and the response are a powerful reminder of how much the community needs our support.





" People are feeling the pinch, but for us, it's special to see businesses and individuals really step up to support the initiative. Our partners Pick n Pay have really gone above and beyond. Our listeners pledging for us - we really want to see the initiative, love, and support of KZN people come together to really help those in need.





"For us, it's really about restoring hope and dignity for those families who need us, and it's about Ubuntu. Everything that we do, let's put together and help those who really need us in KZN."





Pupil, Daniel Pillay, and his dad, KG, stopped by on their way to school on Friday morning.





Daniel donated R50 from his pocket money.





" I wanted to help you out. You must come through to the Pick n Pay and donate."





KG added: "Any amount is welcome. Come on. You can do it. Let's do it for the families in need."





Comedian Carvin Goldstone was there to man the phone lines.





" I'm usually on the other end of the line, so it's quite an experience, but people have been really happy to donate and they've been giving good amounts."





All donations will go towards food hampers valued at R2,600 each, and feed a family of four for up to six weeks.