E-hailing Council welcomes new law, warns of gaps
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The KZN E-hailing Council says while it welcomes the
gazetting of e-hailing services as an additional choice of public transport, it
feels that some key recommendations were ignored.
The KZN E-hailing Council says while it welcomes the gazetting of e-hailing services as an additional choice of public transport, it feels that some key recommendations were ignored.
The Department of Transport published the long-awaited National Land Transport Amendment Act and the amended regulations for implementation over the weekend, aimed at regulating e-hailing services.
It means services like Uber and Bolt are now required to operate under licences, similar to minibus taxis.
Operators will need to register, comply with SARS and trade regulations, and display clear signage to show they're part of a registered service.
The council's Sipho Mabika says, in its current form, the law fails to address the unique challenges faced by e-hailing drivers:
"Pricing is still being detected by the app company alone. If you examine how they are pricing it, the issue remains. We have proposed to the government that there must be a provincial permit or a national permit. We are still considering our position on how we are going to approach it."
The update comes amid tensions between taxi operators and e-hailing drivers.
Last month, e-hailing driver Siyanda Mvelase was killed in Soweto, in an attack allegedly linked to route disputes.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Job applicant gets questioned about using AI during interview
Job applicant shares how the interviewer asked her to share her screen a...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Should husbands be allowed to take their wives’ surnames? KZN reacts
KZN is divided as the ConCourt rules that husbands can take wives’ surnamesEast Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago