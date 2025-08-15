E-hailing council demands justice for slain driver

Siyanda Mvelase was shot and his car torched outside Maponya Mall on Wednesday night.

His aunt told the media that her 27-year-old nephew moved to Gauteng, just two weeks ago, and started working as an e-hailing driver only on Monday.

On Thursday, angry community members staged demonstrations in Soweto to prevent minibus taxis from operating.

The National Taxi Alliance says it can't confirm whether its members were involved in the attack.

The council's Sthembiso Khanyezi says they want justice for Mvelase.

" We are also calling on the police to investigate this matter to ensure that they face the might of the law. We also send our condolences to the family - we share their frustration and grief. We will be in contact to be part of the preparation for his last journey."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)