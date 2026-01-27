Dutch court sentences Eritrean human trafficker to 20 years

The court said the man, identified as Amanuel Walid, had treated migrants"without any humanity" as they were transported from Eritrea to Europe via Libya.

"Your only aim was to earn as much money as possible from people who were looking for a better future," the presiding judge told Walid.

Gang members abused thousands of migrants before detaining them in overcrowded and dirty camps in Libya, extorting their families for large sums of money.

The court in the northern Dutch city of Zwolle heard how gang members tortured victims while on the phone to their families in the Netherlands, demanding payments to make the abuse stop.

Prosecutors had called for the maximum sentence of 20 years, accusing him of leading a criminal organisation with the intent to commit human trafficking, extortion, hostage-taking, and sexual offences.

"The court finds that the seriousness and the extent of those crimes justifies such a 20-year sentence," said the judge.

He noted that Walid had never expressed remorse for his actions and that a psychiatric observation centre had judged him mentally fit to take criminal responsibility.

