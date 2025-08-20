DUT says student’s death not linked to funding

Third-year student Sphiwokuhle Madela fell to his death from the 5th floor of the Steve Biko campus.





Some social media users alleged that he had been defunded prior to the tragedy.





In a statement, DUT has clarified that Madela was fully funded and not listed among defunded students.





It says the tragedy was linked to personal struggles, not funding or academics.





At the same time, the university has urged people to respect the family's privacy and avoid sharing graphic content.





It's described Madela as having been a committed student who was performing well in his studies.





Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela is expecting a full report on the incident.





He says also asked that students and staff at DUT be offered counselling.





*If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please contact SADAG’s 24-hour helpline on 0800 567 567.





