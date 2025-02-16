Durban’s water crisis: growth, use, and leaks to blame
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
Population growth, high consumption, and leaks caused by vandalism and aging infrastructure are behind the ongoing water supply problems in Durban.
That's according to eThekwini Municipality, who says the surge in water demand has outpaced the available supply.
The community of Ward 54 in Inanda is one of several that are complaining about frequent shortages.
The City says supply to Inanda and surrounds has been worsened by inefficiencies at the Ntuzuma 2 Pump Station.
It says renovations to the pump station started last year and are progressing well.
The work is expected to be completed later this year.
Officials says water tanks have been installed in affected communities.
