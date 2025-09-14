Durban’s Umlaas canal project 71% complete – eThekwini Municipality
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
It will be another year before a canal project in the Durban south basin is complete.
Since the April 2022 floods, the eThekwini Municipality has embarked on multi-million-rand projects to fix damages roads, bridges, and storm water systems.
This week, a team from the City's Presidential Working Group responsible for overseeing various construction projects released a progress report.
The Umlaas Canal Revitalisation Project in the Prospecton area began last year.
The municipality says the R113 million project is now 71 percent complete - with nightshifts being introduced to fast-track progress.
eThekwini says it's making strides in building more climate-resilient infrastructure.
