Durban’s Umlaas canal project 71% complete – eThekwini Municipality

Since the April 2022 floods, the eThekwini Municipality has embarked on multi-million-rand projects to fix damages roads, bridges, and storm water systems.





This week, a team from the City's Presidential Working Group responsible for overseeing various construction projects released a progress report.



The Umlaas Canal Revitalisation Project in the Prospecton area began last year.





The municipality says the R113 million project is now 71 percent complete - with nightshifts being introduced to fast-track progress.





eThekwini says it's making strides in building more climate-resilient infrastructure.





