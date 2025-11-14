Durban’s new southern water pipeline 'ready in nine months'

As part of the Southern Aqueduct project, a 24-kilometre bulk water pipeline is being built to replace old infrastructure that had exceeded its 50-year lifespan.

The Presidential eThekwini Working Group and the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited the construction site in Northdene, Queensburgh.

The aqueduct supplies water to the southern areas of the municipality, including Chatsworth, Klaarwater, Folweni, and Umlazi.

Presenting the progress report, Ndudzo Mtshali said two old concrete pipes are being replaced, and the project will increase the aqueduct’s capacity.

"In terms of the project timelines, we are looking at the latest August 2026 in terms of the commissioning - but in terms of we have a time that is scheduled for next week on the 18th, where we will be starting to bring the new sections online"

Mtshali said the work has been divided into six sections.

"There is quite a number of people that are affected by the supply. So when we shut down the water supply, we need to make sure we are doing it within a short space of time so that our reservoirs can recover in time to have enough volumes to supply people."

The current pre-stressed concrete pipes, which are around 70 years old, are being replaced with modern steel pipes.

