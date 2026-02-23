Durban’s Mandela, Tambo statues set for official unveiling

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to unveil the monuments next month.The city says the nine-metre bronze figures were installed in honour of anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.Mayor Cyril Xaba said each statue, which cost R11 million, celebrates their extraordinary contributions to the country's journey to freedom.He insisted that they were budgeted for.





"We wish to clarify that no financial resources were diverted from service delivery projects to fund the statues of our iconic leaders. These statues were financed through allocations made in previous years’ budget," said Xaba.



Xaba said the statues are already drawing locals and tourists, eager to snap photos, who want to learn more about the struggle icons.



"Two weeks after his release from prison in 1990, Nelson Mandela addressed his first rally in Durban at Kings Park, where he delivered a defining message that came to shape the trajectory of our nation."

