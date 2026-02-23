Durban’s Mandela, Tambo statues set for official unveiling
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Durban residents will soon get a proper look at the two towering statues in
place on Durban's North Beach and near Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Durban residents will soon get a proper look at the two towering statues in place on Durban's North Beach and near Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The city says the nine-metre bronze figures were installed in honour of anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.
Mayor Cyril Xaba said each statue, which cost R11 million, celebrates their extraordinary contributions to the country's journey to freedom.
He insisted that they were budgeted for.
ALSO READ: Durban's wrapped statues considered 'good value for money'
"We wish to clarify that no financial resources were diverted from service
delivery projects to fund the statues of our iconic leaders. These statues were
financed through allocations made in previous years’ budget," said Xaba.
Xaba said the statues are already drawing locals and tourists, eager to snap photos, who want to learn more about the struggle icons.
"Two weeks after his release from prison in 1990, Nelson Mandela addressed his first rally in Durban at Kings Park, where he delivered a defining message that came to shape the trajectory of our nation."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Mexico in flames: Here’s why “Pray for Mexico” is trending worldwide
Why is “Pray for Mexico” everywhere right now? The death of El Mencho ha...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
SA universities rethink exams and assignments as AI reshapes assessments
AI is reshaping university assessments in South Africa. From oral exams ...Danny Guselli 9 hours ago