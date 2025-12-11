Durban’s Golden Mile to get R1bn amusement park boost

The Municipality on Wednesday unveiled a R1 billion plan to build a world-class amusement and family entertainment park.

City Manager Musa Mbele says the project at the old Funworld site will transform the Golden Mile and boost the city’s tourism economy.

The development is expected to create about 900 construction jobs and more than 500 permanent positions once operations begin.

The amusement park will feature world class rides and a 1 500 square metre virtual reality zone designed with Italian engineers linked to Ferrari World and Disneyland.

Construction is set to begin after all statutory processes are completed with the amusement park scheduled for completion in 2027.

Mbele says the project will not only reshape the beachfront skyline but is a significant game changer for Durban’s future.

"We want to ensure that we use the beachfront as a draw card for tourists, hot on the heels of another billion rands worth of investment on the Maharani and Elangeni developments.

"So, we are bringing billion Rands one after the other. This one is very significant; it'll enhance the attraction of the tourist.

"It'll ensure that people come to the city and identify additional business opportunities because the fruit fall will be much higher than it used to be as a result of this investment," said Mbele.

