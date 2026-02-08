Durban welcomes cruise tourists, calls for improved safety
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
With more tourists arriving in Durban after a bumper festive season, a tourism official says ramping up safety would make the city even more welcoming.
On Wednesday, the Queen Anne cruise ship docked at Durban’s Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal with about 3 000 international tourists on board.
They spent the day exploring the city before continuing their journey in the evening.
" Before the cruise ships arrive, most of them will offer their day packages in the different ports in which they're going to stop.
"So, if they come into Durban, for example, they might get a helicopter tour around Durban or a drive out to a game park, or a city tour maybe to the shopping centers," says Fedhasa KZN chair of hospitality association Brett Tungay.
He says cruise ship season can be a boon to tour operators.
But Tungay adds a few areas need some attention.
" Trying to ensure the safety around the passenger terminal area, that the tourists that are coming off the boat are safe. I would like to see more safety in the city centre, and it has improved dramatically, but especially on Point Road.
"We need to see a little bit more safety in terms of presence there, but the metro is doing a very good job with the cruise ships.
"We need to see a bit more development in terms of restoration, where there's a lot of derelict building for the aesthetic value for when these people are coming off the boats."
