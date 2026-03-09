Durban water supply disruptions: Communities affected by vandalism, weather-related outages

eThekwini says the Northern Aqueduct System is still recovering after an emergency shutdown on Sunday caused by vandalism of critical air valves.





Some residents are still without water, but the supply is expected to be restored by Tuesday.





The shutdown was done after vandals damaged critical air valves on the system.





WHAT CAUSED THE SHUTDOWN?





The city says the damage required an immediate shutdown so technical teams could secure the infrastructure and prevent further damage.





It says that while the system is gradually recovering, some areas are still experiencing interruptions as reservoirs and pipelines refill.





Affected areas include Trenence Park, Phoenix, Durban, Ntuzuma, KwaZulu-Natal, Amaoti, KwaZulu-Natal and Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.





Residents in these communities have been advised that full restoration of supply is expected by Tuesday.





In the meantime, water tankers will be deployed to assist affected areas.





The municipality has strongly condemned the vandalism of water infrastructure, warning that it places severe strain on the water supply system and leads to costly repairs and maintenance.





BAD WEATHER





Down south, the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality is attending to water supply interruptions affecting areas downstream of the Amanzimtoti Water Treatment Works.





The interruptions are the result of power outages that began over the weekend due to inclement weather.





These outages have affected critical reservoir storage levels, as pumping capacity has been limited, which has in turn impacted supply to downstream reservoirs.





Some reservoirs have been more severely affected than others, with certain communities currently experiencing intermittent water supply.





The municipality says its Electricity Directorate has restored power to the treatment works, while Eskom is working to restore electricity to the Umnini Booster Pump Station, which is crucial for the recovery of downstream reservoirs.





To assist with system recovery, some reservoir outlets have been isolated to allow storage levels to build up with the reduced water volumes.





Inflows to stable reservoirs have also been reduced to redirect supply to those that have been more severely affected.





AM I AFFECTED?





Affected areas: Lewis Drive, Amanzimtoti CBD, Athlone Park, Kingsway Hospital, Almond, Winklespruit, Warner Beach, Illovo Glen, Lower Illovo, Doonside, Launceston, Illovo Beach, Karridene Protea Hotel, Panorama Park, Umgababa, Umnini, Area Africa, Mfume, KwaSoni, Mashiwase, Nkwali , Lovu A, B & C, Bhekulwandle, Msarhweni , Lovu Phase 1 & Phase 3, Lovu Landfill, Inkwali , KwaMakhutha, Mkhazini, eMasomini, Ezimbokodweni, Ekuhlengeni Psychiatric Hospital, Ohlongeni, D1060, Adams, Adams Central, Zwelisha, Mkhazini, Umnini, Ilfracombe, Magabheni, Ehlanzeni, Thoyane, Umkhomazi, Craigieburn, Amahlongwa, Amalundi, Crowder Farm, Malukazi, Clansthal, V-Section, Malundi, Amahlongwa, Saiccor Village, Naidooville and Crowder Farm.





