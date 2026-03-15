Durban water crisis to ease as repairs near completion

eThekwini Municipality says water supply to parts of Durban is expected to start improving from Monday after a broken valve at Nagle Dam was repaired.

The valve feeds water to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works.

Its failure had led to a supply shortage of about 150 megalitres a day, leaving some areas with very little or no water.

Mayor Cyril Xaba held a meeting with uMngeni-uThukela Water yesterday, to address the issue with EXCO.

The meeting was attended by municipal leadership and the executive management of uMngeni-uThukela Water to assess the situation and determine immediate interventions to maintain water supply while repair work continues.

What is the update?

Xaba says the valve that had seized in a closed position at the dam has now been lifted, allowing the plant to resume treating and supplying water to residents in various parts of the city.

He says this marks a critical step toward restoring normal operations within the city’s water supply network and it may take about two weeks for the water system to fully recover.

The treatment’s full operational capacity will enable it to process the maximum volume of water and begin replenishing reservoirs across the distribution system.

Alternative water supply measures

Meanwhile, the city and uMngeni-uThukela Water have implemented systems to assist with the stabilisation, among these is the Water Rationing Plan effective from Saturday.

“Under this arrangement, some consumers will receive water during the morning only while others receive water, both in the morning and afternoon until the system fully recovers.”

The mayor says the following water tanker filling points will also be activated for water tankers.

“Mobeni Depot, Jeffels Road Depot, Pine Town Depot, Canelands, and Alverstone Nek Reservoir. A tanker deployment schedule has been prepared to support water distribution to affected communities.

Xaba’s urged residents to use water sparingly while the system recovers.

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Both the municipality and uMngeni-uThukela Water say they have implemented temporary stabilisation and water rationing measures to protect remaining supplies and minimise widespread outages.

It includes reconfiguring supply so that both the Northern and Southern aqueducts draw water from Durban Heights Reservoir 2, which has a smaller storage capacity, an approach it expects to speed up recovery by focusing on filling one reservoir instead of two.

The City says Durban Heights Reservoir 3, which has a larger capacity, will remain isolated until repairs to Aqueducts 3 and 4 are completed and raw water flows improve.