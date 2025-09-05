Durban taxis are back on the roads
Taxi services are resuming in Durban on Friday after members of the SA National Taxi Council ended their strike action on Thursday night.
"The strike is off. What is on is the work of this task team," said Mathula Mkhize, chairperson of the eThekwini Municipality Taxi Council.
The strike left thousands of commuters across Durban stranded this week.
Santaco's grievances included delays in issuing operating licences and the recent impounding of taxis in KwaDabeka and Clermont.
Following talks with provincial officials and the EMTC, KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma established a task team to meet on a regular basis to deal with the issues.
Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday night, Mkhize said their priority is providing safe transport to the public.
"We want you as this government to help this industry which has been badly named, badly identified [and] badly segregated to be transformed.
"Like all other businesses, we need government to lend a hand so we can tell our own colleagues, drivers and taxi owners to also comply and cooperate."
