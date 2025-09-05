Durban taxi strike: Vendors, other businesses hoping to recover some losses

For many, it’s a chance to recover from a day of financial and other setbacks.





Thursday’s taxi stay-away left thousands of commuters stranded across the city after operators were ordered off the roads as the leaders of the eThekwini Taxi Council met with government officials over operational and law enforcement issues.





For informal vendors, the disruption came at a high cost.





One woman who sells food at the Soldiers Way taxi rank in the Durban CBD says her business took a blow.





" My business was heavily affected as a result of the strike yesterday. I doubt I will be able to make the money I lost because a lot of people had to request expensive e-hailing taxis yesterday, so I doubt they will have extra [to buy food]."





Taxi operators say they also felt the impact.





A driver, who works the Durban to Ntuzuma route, says the strike affected both their livelihoods and their own families.





"We feel good that we are back to work. We were disappointed that we couldn't work yesterday. Our commuters were let down because taxis were not operating, so they had to use buses. Some of the bus operators were increasing the fares, taking advantage of the situation. Even for us as taxi drivers, we are parents. Our children could not go to school yesterday."





KZN Santaco spokesperson Sifiso Shangase says the impact of the stay-away was felt across the board.





" It's a huge loss because minibuses are our source of income, and if they're not operating, it does have an impact on us.





Even though we're probably not going to be in a position to feel it now, others do.





“Towards the end of the month, one is required then to reconcile installments and any other eventualities; that's when you will realise that the two or three days [including Clermont and KwaDabeka strike] have had a negative and a huge impact on us."





