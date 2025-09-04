Durban taxi strike leaves frustrated commuters scrambling

Hundreds of taxis under the eThekwini Metro Taxi Council downed keys today as part of a city-wide shutdown.

The strike is over operating licenses and permits, the review of impounded taxis, and updated data on route viability.





The city has acknowledged the legitimacy of the concerns raised after a lengthy meeting with taxi bosses on Wednesday evening.

It has also begun the process of releasing around 30 vehicles impounded from the Clermont and KwaDabeka Taxi Association last week.





One commuter in Greenwood Park, north of Durban, told Newswatch she had no choice but to turn back home.

" I'm stressed, I don't what to do. I have no other backup plan. It's ruined my entire day. So, I take a taxi from Durban North to Gateway and then from Gateway to Mount Edgecombe. Ubers are unavailable and if available, they are like R300 - that's just impossible."

One man who works night shifts at a hotel in Umhlanga says he and a colleague were left stranded at the Gateway taxi rank, with no idea how they’ll get home to Inanda or back to work later tonight.

"I first heard about the strike on my way to Umhlanga yesterday. When I got to work, I got confirmation that it was really happening. I checked again at 4am and there were no taxis. When I finished my shift at 7am, the rank was empty. Now we’re just sitting here, trying to figure out how to get home because it’s really bad.”

