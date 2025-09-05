Durban taxi strike called off: Commuters, drivers return to work after stay-away
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
There’s a big sense of relief among taxi commuters, drivers and local vendors that the taxi strike is over.
They have all been able to return to work after Thursday's travel disruptions.
The stay-away in Durban left thousands of commuters stranded across the city.
Drivers were ordered to down keys as industry leaders engaged local and provincial officials on a number of issues, including the impounding of minibuses in KwaDabeka and Clermont recently.
All parties agreed to call off the strike, and work on resolving their grievances together.
One commuter who travels from Durban to KwaMashu says she's relieved.
She was speaking to Newswatch at the Soldiers Way taxi rank on Friday morning.
"I am so happy that I will be able to get to work [with] no issues today. I had trouble yesterday and had to turn back because there were no taxis available."
