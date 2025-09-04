IN PICTURES: Durban taxi ranks deserted, strike set to continue into Friday

Scores of eThekwini taxi drivers downed keys on Thursday.

The rank usually serves Durban north routes including Inanda, Ntuzuma and Phoenix.

As the morning rush eased, many commuters turned to the city bus station across the road to find transport to work and school.





ALSO READ: LISTEN: No taxis on Durban roads from Thursday, taxi council warns

Others have already made alternative arrangements or gone back home.

The Durban CBD streets remain unusually quiet, with no local taxis ferrying passengers.





ALSO READ: Clermont, KwaDabeka taxi strike due to ‘lack of permits’

SANTACO KZN spokesperson, Sifiso Shangase, told East Coast Radio Breakfast that talks with city officials last night were intense and are still ongoing.

The strike centres on operating licenses, the review of impounded taxis, and updated data on route viability.

The taxi strike is expected to continue on Friday.