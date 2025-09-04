 IN PICTURES: Durban taxi ranks deserted, strike set to continue into Friday
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

IN PICTURES: Durban taxi ranks deserted, strike set to continue into Friday

Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

Commuters were met with locked gates and an empty Soldiers Way taxi rank in the Durban CBD on Thursday morning. 

Soldiers Way taxi rank
Soldiers Way taxi rank in Durban central. / Image / Gcinokuhle Malinga

Scores of eThekwini taxi drivers downed keys on Thursday.

 

The rank usually serves Durban north routes including Inanda, Ntuzuma and Phoenix.

 

As the morning rush eased, many commuters turned to the city bus station across the road to find transport to work and school. 


ALSO READ: LISTEN: No taxis on Durban roads from Thursday, taxi council warns

 

Others have already made alternative arrangements or gone back home.

 

The Durban CBD streets remain unusually quiet, with no local taxis ferrying passengers. 


ALSO READ: Clermont, KwaDabeka taxi strike due to ‘lack of permits’

 

SANTACO KZN spokesperson, Sifiso Shangase, told East Coast Radio Breakfast that talks with city officials last night were intense and are still ongoing.

 

The strike centres on operating licenses, the review of impounded taxis, and updated data on route viability.

 

The taxi strike is expected to continue on Friday.

Bus station near the Soldiers Way taxi rank
Bus station near the Soldiers Way taxi rank / Image / Gcinokuhle Malinga
Greenwood Park taxi rank
Greenwood Park taxi rank / Image / Gcinokuhle Malinga
Gateway Mall taxi rank
Gateway Mall taxi rank / Image / Gcinokuhle Malinga
Waterloo taxi rank
Waterloo taxi rank / Image / Gcinokuhle Malinga

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Durban Taxi Strike Santaco Transport
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.