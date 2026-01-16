Durban suburb rocked by deadly shootout

The KZN SAPS says four suspected criminals have been killed in the exchange of fire at a house in Woodlands, Montclair.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics says they attended to others who were injured.

“On Glenville Road, at the premises, paramedics found four alleged suspects who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on the scene. Paramedics also shown through to Stanbridge Crescent, which is a road below Glenville Avenue in the Woodlands area as well, where four alleged suspects had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. Paramedics are currently working on the four injured, whilst SAPS has them under guard.”

Police say several other suspects are on the run and a manhunt is underway.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika at the scene, provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the suspects had been wanted in connection with a jewellery heist.