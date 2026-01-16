Durban suburb rocked by deadly shootout
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
A quiet
suburban street in the south of Durban was teeming with police and medics on
Friday after a shootout.
A quiet suburban street in the south of Durban was teeming with police and medics on Friday after a shootout.
The KZN SAPS says four suspected criminals have been killed in the exchange of fire at a house in Woodlands, Montclair.
ALSO READ: KZN police comb scene of deadly Bester shootout
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics says they attended to others who were injured.
“On Glenville Road, at the premises, paramedics found four alleged suspects who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on the scene. Paramedics also shown through to Stanbridge Crescent, which is a road below Glenville Avenue in the Woodlands area as well, where four alleged suspects had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. Paramedics are currently working on the four injured, whilst SAPS has them under guard.”
Police say several other suspects are on the run and a manhunt is underway.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika at the scene, provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the suspects had been wanted in connection with a jewellery heist.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago