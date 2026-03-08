Durban shop owner counts cost after China Mall fire





The blaze broke out at China Mall in Springfield in the early hours on Saturday.

It tore through 14 businesses, gutting 12 and severely damaging the remaining two.

Abdul Aziz, who owned a furniture store, says he got a call around 3am yesterday. " By the time I went it was spread all over. Everything was on fire."

It took around 25 eThekwini firefighters and support crews from four other stations several hours to bring the flames under control.





READ: Fire rips through Springfield China Mall in Durban

Aziz says he’s now worried about how he’s going to rebuild his business.

He says it’s been difficult to insure their operations due to previous incidents, including another fire at the mall in 2023 and flooding the year before.

"“I lost everything. I used to have insurance, but after the previous incident most insurance companies classified this property as a high-risk area. Because of that, no one is willing to provide insurance anymore. That’s the sad part, we have to bear the loss on our own.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)