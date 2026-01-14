Durban school the scene of battle over admissions

Founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says they received calls from parents at South Beach on Wednesday morning, complaining that their children were not given places at Addington Primary School.

“And I know some of them even told us that they had to go over to court on the other side of town to put their children in school, and they can't afford it. They've been coming here since April to try to get a spot, and the principal immediately dismisses them and says there's no space.

“From what we've come to know is that the school here has about 60% children who are non-South African, undocumented, and they are the ones that take priority over South African children.”

Opposing protests were held outside the school on Wednesday morning.

South African parents were on one side, while foreign nationals were on the other side, saying they are also being unfairly treated.

One parent, Akhona Mfincane, who lives at South Beach, says she has been trying since last year to enrol her child at the school but has repeatedly been told that the school has reached capacity.

“And what concerns us most is that we are repeatedly told the school is full and there's no space to enrol more children. I have been coming here since June last year to try and enrol my child. Yet, I have seen other parents who arrived months later being allowed to enrol their children.”

Another parent, Doudou Kabanga from the Democratic Republic ofCongo, says she is shocked to hear that some people do not want her child to attend the school.

“That's why I'm asking, as an African, to all my South African sisters and brothers to allow my child to go to school.”