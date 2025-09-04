Durban residents hit by refuse collection strike

Workers from the city’s waste unit have downed tools, claiming their salaries were cut without warning.





On Wednesday, striking employees protested outside the Durban ICC, demanding a meeting with the mayor.





The city has urged residents in areas including Inanda, Ntuzuma, and KwaMashu to keep their refuse in their properties until further notice.





Other affected areas include Lindelani, Richmond Farm, Riverdene, and Mt Moriah.





Xolani Dube from the South African Municipal Workers' Union says they’ve asked for talks with city management.





"Our view is that the employee gets paid as per their contract. Right now they are earning half of their salary and that is unacceptable. We are going to fight for the rights of workers."





