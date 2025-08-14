 Durban rescue teams search for pilot who crashed into ocean
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

The search for a pilot whose plane crashed into the sea near North Beach in Durban is underway.

 

Gcinokuhle Malinga

The South African Civil Aviation Authority says the plane was participating in an airshow and was performing its final aerial display when it crashed.

 

Pieces of the light aircraft have been brought to shore at Pirates Beach on the Durban Beachfront, as the search for the pilot continues.

 

Two helicopters are on scene with lifeguards searching a specific area in the water.

Other emergency medical services and police were immediately on scene after the crash.

 

It has been confirmed that only one person, the pilot, was on board.

 

Lifeguards, metro police, search and rescue units and different paramedic groups are on scene.

 

Department of Transport MEC Siboniso Duma is at the scene as well.


Show's Stories

