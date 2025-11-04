Durban raids target counterfeit, unsafe goods
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
There were several raids in central Durban on Tuesday
morning as officials cracked down on counterfeit goods and non-compliant
electronics.
A joint operation between the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, eThekwini Metro Police and other agencies targeted shops selling unapproved products.
The items included food items, chemicals and materials.
Inspectors pulled boxes of goods off shelves, from lightbulbs and hair clippers to fans and other electronics suspected of falling short of safety standards.
The Operational Manager for the NRCS, Donovon Ciceros, said all products must meet compulsory service standards before reaching consumers.
“Once we have approval from the NRCS, they will get a certificate, uh, what we call a letter of authority, that a letter of authority, uh, allows them to sell this product in the market.”
Officials say sanctions will be issued, and seized goods taken to a warehouse where a decision will be made on whether it would be destroyed.
Food shops were also raided as part of the broader compliance operation.
Multiple raids are underway in the Durban CBD. This joint operation with the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, SAPS, and other partners is targeting non-compliant items, which are being removed from shelves and sent to a warehouse. #NRCS #ComplianceMatters #KZN pic.twitter.com/U7sbw34Pxi— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) November 4, 2025
