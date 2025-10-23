Durban port gets new container cranes

The equipment was unveiled at the Transnet Port Terminals in Durban on Thursday.

Transnet Port Terminals says one of the major improvements in the new models is their ability to operate efficiently in windier conditions.

The fresh breeze at the port on Thursday morning presented an opportunity for the new cranes to demonstrate their strength against the knots.

Two of the four gantry cranes are ready for operation.

Minister Creecy says the remaining two are still being built and are expected to be commissioned next month.

Creecy revealed that each four pieces of equipment cost R260 million and will replace the older fleet that has reached the end of its life cycle.

“These cranes are very important because they can load and unload container vessels at speed.”

