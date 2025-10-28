LISTEN: Durban photo making waves as sailing shot earns global recognition

The photo, taken during the Mirror World Championships hosted by the Point Yacht Club in April, shows two small red-sailed boats climbing a massive four-metre wave.





It is a moment Chris Clark calls pure luck and perfect timing.





" We were on a boat, bobbing up and down trying to catch pictures of these little mirrors with their red sails, who were also bobbing up and down, and they would appear on the crest of the wave and disappear completely at the blink of an eye.





"I just happened to see these two; they were obviously racing each other heading towards the crest of this enormous wave, and I was lucky to get that one as they reached the crest of this huge wave."

Clark, a retired sailor and member of the Hillcrest Camera Club, says he never expected his photo to be entered for the prestigious Pantaenius Yacht Racing Image Awards.





“It is extremely flattering to see my picture featured there amongst them."





He’s now competing against more than a hundred photographers from around the world - all vying for the main prize of the Yacht Racing Image Award.





There's also a public prize where people can vote.





If you'd like to support Chris, go to www.yachtracingimage.com to cast your vote.





