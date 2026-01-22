Durban North man arrested again for drug possession
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A man has been arrested for alleged drug dealing after two homes in Durban North were raided.
A man has been arrested for alleged drug dealing after two homes in Durban North were raided.
The eThekwini Metro Police's Tactical Support Unit and SAPS KZN Counter-Narcotics carried out the operation, uncovering drugs valued at R1 million.
ALSO READ: Drugs worth R65m seized at Durban Harbour
Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu says officers seized crack cocaine, pure cocaine, drug-manufacturing equipment, as well as cash.
"Drugs were seized on his premises in Glenwood Park and in Glenashley."
Zungu says the suspect was previously arrested by the same team last year after drugs valued at around R400,000 were discovered.
ALSO READ: R1.6m cash, drugs, firearms found at Glenashley home
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago