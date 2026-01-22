Durban North man arrested again for drug possession

The eThekwini Metro Police's Tactical Support Unit and SAPS KZN Counter-Narcotics carried out the operation, uncovering drugs valued at R1 million.





Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu says officers seized crack cocaine, pure cocaine, drug-manufacturing equipment, as well as cash.





"Drugs were seized on his premises in Glenwood Park and in Glenashley."





Zungu says the suspect was previously arrested by the same team last year after drugs valued at around R400,000 were discovered.





