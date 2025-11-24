Durban man wanted for strangling, stabbing young nephew

Police are asking the public to assist them in finding Sduduzo Mavundla.





In January, the 29-year-old allegedly lured his nephew to a nearby bush by offering to buy him snacks, before attacking him.





"At the bushes, Sduduzo reportedly told the victim that he would show his father what he was made of because the victim’s father was disrespecting his (Sduduzo’s) father," says KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.





ALSO READ: Two appear in Verulam court for beating man to death





"Sduduzo then started strangling the boy and stabbed him several times on the face, and the boy lost consciousness. After a while, the boy somehow woke up and crawled to the road, where he was assisted by passersby who took him to a hospital."





He says Mavundla then convinced the child's mother to file a missing persons case at a local police station.





"After investigations, Sduduzo was arrested, but he was somehow released on bail, and he has never presented himself before the courts. His warrant of arrest was granted in September 2024, and police have been searching for him ever since.





"Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to call Investigating Officer Captain Ndlovu on 082 411 5609 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)