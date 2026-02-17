Durban man sentenced for inflating salary to secure luxury SUV

The Durban Regional Court on Monday sentenced 56-year-old Pravesh Ishwarlall to 10 years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Sibu Ncane says the court found Ishwarlall guilty of fraud linked to a vehicle finance application for a 2016 Land Rover Discovery.

"In an apparent effort to inflate his earning potential, he submitted a salary advice that falsely claimed he earned R40,319 per month from his employer. This fraudulent document was instrumental in the bank’s decision to approve the finance application.

"The matter was reported to the Hawks for further investigation. After an intensive investigation, the Hawks discovered that the salary advice was fabricated, leading to the issuance of a summons.

"After several court appearances, he pleaded guilty and was ultimately sentenced."

