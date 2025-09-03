Durban man jailed for rape of ex-partner’s daughter
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A Durban man has started serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Cato Crest.
The 32-year-old man was the ex-boyfriend of the teenager’s mother.
The court heard that the girl was left at home with the man and her younger brother in December last year, while their mother went out.
That’s when he assaulted her and warned her not to tell anyone.
KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says the Durban Regional Court handed down the sentence this week.
"The accused was sentenced accordingly, and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm. The court also ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders."
