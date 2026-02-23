Durban M7 truck crash injures four, diesel spill closes road
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Four people have been rushed to the hospital with various injuries after a truck crashed into a diesel tanker on the M7 towards the Bluff in the south of Durban.
Four people have been rushed to the hospital with various injuries after a truck crashed into a diesel tanker on the M7 towards the Bluff in the south of Durban.
Emergency service crews have freed two people who were severely trapped in one of the trucks at the scene near the N2.
They used the jaws of life to get them out.
ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson says the scene remains a no-go zone as they try to contain a major diesel spillage.
ALSO READ: Driver critically injured after tree branch pierces windscreen in Margate
" The M7 going towards the Bluff has been closed off at the N2, and traffic is severely affected. People coming from the Bluff towards the N2 Two - there is some traffic, but it does seem to be flowing.
"The scene will be active for some time. The tanker was carrying 30,000 litres of diesel, which is now leaking, and the necessary agencies are trying to contain it."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Mexico in flames: Here’s why “Pray for Mexico” is trending worldwide
Why is “Pray for Mexico” everywhere right now? The death of El Mencho ha...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
SA universities rethink exams and assignments as AI reshapes assessments
AI is reshaping university assessments in South Africa. From oral exams ...Danny Guselli 8 hours ago