Durban M7 truck crash injures four, diesel spill closes road

Emergency service crews have freed two people who were severely trapped in one of the trucks at the scene near the N2.





They used the jaws of life to get them out.





ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson says the scene remains a no-go zone as they try to contain a major diesel spillage.





" The M7 going towards the Bluff has been closed off at the N2, and traffic is severely affected. People coming from the Bluff towards the N2 Two - there is some traffic, but it does seem to be flowing.





"The scene will be active for some time. The tanker was carrying 30,000 litres of diesel, which is now leaking, and the necessary agencies are trying to contain it."





